Constellation Achieves Market Cap of $11.50 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Constellation has a market cap of $11.50 million and $149,001.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.56 or 0.05203652 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00053890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002671 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004455 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.