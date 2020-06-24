Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $474.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will announce $474.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $454.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.86 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $679.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.67 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.92%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTB. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra lowered their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

CTB traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $25.66. 11,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $32.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

