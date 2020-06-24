Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $16.80, 51,387 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,172,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

