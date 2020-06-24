Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$0.30

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.67.

Shares of CR stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 310,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,979. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$38.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

