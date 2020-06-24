Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children. Crocs offers a broad portfolio of all-season products, while remaining true to its core molded footwear heritage. All Crocs shoes feature Croslite material, a proprietary, revolutionary technology that gives each pair of shoes the soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant qualities that Crocs fans have known and love. Crocs celebrates the fun of being a little different and encourages fans to Find Your Fun in every colorful pair of shoes. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Crocs stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.49. 722,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,373. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crocs will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 60,005 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after buying an additional 107,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

