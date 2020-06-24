Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.76.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,021,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,487. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $107.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion and a PE ratio of -130.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.31.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 9,690,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $557,271,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,690,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,271,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,605,425 shares of company stock worth $710,522,759 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,713,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

