CUTcoin (CUT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12,247.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $12,247.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.91 or 0.01851653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00172830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00050387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00112960 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 107,521,923 coins and its circulating supply is 103,521,923 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars.

