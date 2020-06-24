CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 473 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 675,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,520. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

