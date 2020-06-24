CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 496 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,056,000 after purchasing an additional 713,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,463,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,496,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after buying an additional 602,378 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

