CVA Family Office LLC Buys New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,910 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after acquiring an additional 610,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.24. 3,809,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,730,159. The stock has a market cap of $161.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.82. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.