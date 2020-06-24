CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.47. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $43.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.