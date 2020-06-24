CVA Family Office LLC Has $122,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. 49,739,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,300,898. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

