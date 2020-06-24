CVA Family Office LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $29.39. 1,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,083. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.