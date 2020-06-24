CVA Family Office LLC Has $561,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,008. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

