CVA Family Office LLC Invests $118,000 in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.69. 4,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.92. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $100.95.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

