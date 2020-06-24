CVA Family Office LLC Invests $134,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.1% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 39,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 161.3% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 33,676 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,986,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,323,000 after buying an additional 53,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,076,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,752,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

