CVA Family Office LLC Invests $186,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584,876 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,755,000. Aozora Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,928,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,208,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,727,000 after buying an additional 1,020,676 shares during the period.

VCIT stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $94.83. 203,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,598. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $95.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

