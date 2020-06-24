CVA Family Office LLC Invests $70,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $30.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,433.35. 1,069,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,408.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,350.67. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $999.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

