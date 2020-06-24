CVA Family Office LLC Invests $71,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,385,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,339 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 37,430,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,218,547. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cfra dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

