CVA Family Office LLC Invests $72,000 in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,926 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,496,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.36. 1,094,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.21. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Stephens cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

