CVA Family Office LLC Invests $84,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 309.0% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,484. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $60.01.

