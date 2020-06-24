CVA Family Office LLC Invests $87,000 in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.15. 971,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,960. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $219.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.62.

In other Clorox news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,381.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.