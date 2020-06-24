CVA Family Office LLC Invests $95,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.18. 1,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,932. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

