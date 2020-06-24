CVA Family Office LLC Makes New $147,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 32,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 805,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $156,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.98. 73,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Argus dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.59.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

