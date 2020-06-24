CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Chubb by 53.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,056,000 after acquiring an additional 228,431 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,754,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average is $133.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.