CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $935,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $110.98. 178,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,748. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average of $120.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

