CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $36.50. 5,329,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,161,716. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

