CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Filament LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Filament LLC now owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 114,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.252 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

