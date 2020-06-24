CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,299,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,204,216. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.