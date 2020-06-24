CVA Family Office LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

IGSB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

