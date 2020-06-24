CVA Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,862. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $139.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.08 and its 200-day moving average is $115.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

