CVA Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 2,044 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $46.95. 19,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,057. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19.

