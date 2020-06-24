CVA Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 2,700 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.86. 1,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,807. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

