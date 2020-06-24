CVA Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 945 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 328.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period.

SCHG stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.01. 19,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,837. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $103.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

