CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Argus cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 442,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,513,434. The company has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average is $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

