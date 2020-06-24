CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60,925 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,001,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,317,000 after buying an additional 160,203 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,932,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,540,000 after buying an additional 436,883 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 595,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. 1,245,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,108,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

