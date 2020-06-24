CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 194.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 517,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.4% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 843,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 254,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,564. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

