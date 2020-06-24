CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,725,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,588,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,804,000 after acquiring an additional 69,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,884,000 after purchasing an additional 226,963 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,379,000 after purchasing an additional 192,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,736,000 after purchasing an additional 58,907 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.62. 5,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.80 and its 200-day moving average is $185.93. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $198.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.