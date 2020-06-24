CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,930,527. The company has a market cap of $227.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

