CVA Family Office LLC Sells 623 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 49,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $16,186,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 11,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,166,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,216,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $298.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average of $113.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.04.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

