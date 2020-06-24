CVA Family Office LLC Sells 985 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000.

NYSEARCA PSR traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.79. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,254. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

