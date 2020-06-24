CVA Family Office LLC Takes $615,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,298. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $86.74. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $98.49.

