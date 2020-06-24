CVA Family Office LLC Takes $89,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $92,716,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,441,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after purchasing an additional 203,586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,862,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,302,000 after purchasing an additional 359,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,940,000 after purchasing an additional 472,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,348,000 after purchasing an additional 383,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. 581,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,608,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.