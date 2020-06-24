CVA Family Office LLC Takes Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 41.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.34. 83,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,917. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

