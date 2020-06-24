CVA Family Office LLC Takes Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 306 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.85.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.32. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.