CVA Family Office LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 50.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.57. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $178.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

