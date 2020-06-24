CVA Family Office LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 689.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 107.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $3.47 on Wednesday, hitting $115.80. The stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,651. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.76. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

