CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 532,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,987. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,747,000 after purchasing an additional 241,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

