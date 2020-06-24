CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Position Lessened by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 595,250 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.9% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

CVS traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,138,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.