CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Position Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,555,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of CVS Health worth $92,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,672,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in CVS Health by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

